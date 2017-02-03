Man Utd have agreed deal in principle for Portugal international

Manchester United are reported to have settled on a £35m sum to sign Benfica full-back Nelson Semedo at the end of the season.

The Portugal international had been linked with a move to Old Trafford during the winter transfer window, but the Red Devils were willing to wait on the deal until the summer.



According to The Star, the Portuguese right-back will head to the Mancunian giants during the off-season after Benfica finalized on an initial £35m fee for his proposed transfer.



Semedo's teammate Victor Lindelof is also said to be on United's radar, but Benfica are for now playing hardball in negotiations over the centre-half.



Manchester United had held secret talks over the duo on transfer deadline day, and it is said that United were far off from matching Lindelof's £50m price tag.



Jose Mourinho's side are currently four points adrift of the Champions League places following 23 games into the campaign.

