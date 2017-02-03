Man Utd star could take huge pay cut in fresh contract

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick must take a substantial pay cut if he is to extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

The former England international was due to leave the Red Devils at the start of the season before Jose Mourinho convinced him to stay on a fresh £130,000-a-week contract.



Carrick had therein spent an extended spell on the substitutes' bench after which he became a regularĀ in November - coinciding with United's long unbeaten run in the Premier League.



According to The Sun, the veteran will be offered a contract extension until the end of next season only if he is willing to take a huge pay cut.



Carrick currently earns a weekly package of £130,000-a-week, and he will have to halve his salary if he is to stay put at United next term.



The former Spurs man has struggled to keep up with his performance levels in recent games, and this has seen him being subbed at half-time against both Liverpool and Hull City.

