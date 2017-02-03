Watford could be forced to pay record fee for forward

Watford will have to cough up a club-record £13.5m sum, should M'Baye Niang net 10 goals between now and the end of the campaign.

The AC Milan forward linked up with the Hornets on a short-term loan with the option to buy if he achieves the stipulated target.



According to The Mirror, the Hornets will have to break their transfer record if M'Baye Niang manages to amass 10 goals before the end of the season.



The former France under-21 international has never been a top goal getter in his career, but his display against Arsenal showed glimpses of his potential which had previously attracted interest from Arsene Wenger.



Watford had sold out Odion Ighalo to Changchun Yatai for £20m on deadline day, and this keeps them in a good stead if they are compelled to sign Niang in the summer.

