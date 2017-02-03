West Ham to assess Slaven Bilic position

West Ham United will reportedly assess the position of manager Slaven Bilic in the summer with Roberto Mancini waiting in the wings.

The former Manchester City boss is keen on a return to Premier League at the start of the 2017/18 campaign.



According to The Mirror, Bilic is under immense pressure to propel the Hammers to a decent finish following their 4-0 thumping at home by Manchester City.



The East London outfit had qualified for Europe via a seventh place in the league last term, and the club's hierarchy expect the same this season or else Bilic could be out.



Mancini is said to favour a move to the English capital over the summer, and Arsenal could be the other club in line to offer him the head coach role.



Arsenal look likely to end their 20-year association with Arsene Wenger unless the Frenchman guides the club to a Premier League or Champions League triumph - which seems improbable as of now.

