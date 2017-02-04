Chelsea star reveals his future plans

Chelsea forward Willian has revealed that he would like to conclude his career at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian has no thoughts of joining his compatriot Oscar in the Chinese Super League.

The Blues' Player of the Year was linked with a potential move to Manchester United last summer before he committed his future to the West London giants.



Since then, the midfielder has had a mixed campaign with the passing of his mother affecting his showing on the pitch.



In a report from The Sun, Willian insists that he is content with his stay at Chelsea, and has no interest in joining the big spenders in the Far East.



"I am happy for Oscar, as he absolutely wanted to go to China. Of course he will earn a lot of money over there," he told the source.



"But a move to China does not come into my thinking. The main thing for me is to be happy.



"There are no clubs in Europe that I like – it is just Chelsea. When my mother died it was difficult for me mentally, and I suffered physically as well.Things are going well now, I have got my self-confidence back, and I feel good."



Despite being in-and-out of the starting lineup this term, Willian has managed to net five goals and one assist for the Premier League leaders.

