Arsenal star on Barcelona shortlist

Barcelona will reportedly seek to lure Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil to Camp Nou at the end of the season. The German international has less than 18 months left on his current deal.

Ozil, who is currently the Gunners' highest earner at £180,000-a-week, is said to be reluctant to pen a fresh contract unless his £250,000 weekly demands are met.



According to The Mirror, the Spanish champions have entered the race for the World Cup winner amid the uncertainty over his future at the Emirates.



Ozil is also said to have other demands in place with the future of Arsene Wenger directly dependent on his stay at the North London giants.



The Frenchman's contract is due to expire in the summer, and it looks more than likely that this could be his final season with his beloved club.



German giants Bayern Munich and former side Real Madrid have also been credited with interest for the 28-year-old.

