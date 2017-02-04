Chelsea favourites to beat Arsenal to Morata

Real Madrid Alvaro Morata has reportedly identified Chelsea as his potential destination next term.

The Spain international has been on the radar of both Chelsea and Arsenal this season whilst Atletico Madrid and a host of Chinese side have also expressed interest.



According to The Telegraph, the Los Blancos striker could be heading to Stamford Bridge next season with the Blues prepared to match Morata's £50m price tag.



Morata was previously the subject of a failed bid from Chelsea in the summer, and it is said that he is now keen on the move, having told his close friends that the deal could happen.



The report comes about amid the uncertainty over the future of Diego Costa, who continues to be linked with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League.



Chelsea will seek to extend their lead at the top of the league standings when they host London rivals Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

