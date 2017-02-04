Slaven Bilic rules out Joe Hart move

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed that he will not be moving for Manchester City's Joe Hart come the end of the season.

The England international had been recently linked with a move to the London Stadium amid speculation that Bilic could seek to recruit a world-class goalkeeper.



Prior to the game at Southampton, Bilic admitted that Hart is a 'great goalkeeper', but his such side are not looking at strengthening the shot-stopper position in the summer.



"We are heavily linked with every player looking for a move! I rate Joe Hart really highly as a great goalkeeper and personality," Bilic told reporters.



Darren Randolph and Adrian have shared the goalkeeping duties this season, and Bilic believes that he has two top options at his disposal.



Hart, who is currently on a season-long loan at Torino, has also been linked with moves to Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks.

