Real Madrid want Sergio Aguero

European champions Real Madrid are looking at the prospect of signing Manchester City ace Sergio Aguero in the summer transfer window.





The Argentine has been dropped to the bench on occasions this season, and this has spread speculation over his future.



According to The Mirror, Zinedine Zidane's side will seek to prise away the Argentine from City as they seek to offload Karim Benzema at the end of the campaign.



The former Atletico man has a contract at City until 2020, and Pep Guardiola still considers the centre-forward as an integral part of his side.



Gabriel Jesus got his chance to impress in the 4-0 thumping of West Ham United in midweek, but Guardiola iterates that Aguero will retain his position in what could be front two alongside the young Brazilian.



Aguero is currently on a total of 154 goals for Manchester City, just 24 away from eclipsing Eric Brook's all-time scoring record.

