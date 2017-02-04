Jurgen Klopp identifies Serie A keeper as future No.1

Jurgen Klopp has earmarked Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic as a potential option to take over the number one role next season.

The Reds failed to bring in any recruits during the winter transfer window, with Klopp content to wait until the summer to bolster his squad.



According to Corriere dello Sport, Handanovic has emerged as the latest target to fulfil the shot-stopper position at Anfield.



Both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have had their turns between the sticks this term, and Klopp is unconvinced with the pair's ability to progress the club forward.



Handanovic is currently in a good run with Inter Milan in the Serie A, and his displays seem to have captured the attention of the German coach.



Manchester City's Joe Hart is the other on the Reds radar, but he would come at a much higher price - £20m, when compared to Handanovic - £9m.



The Slovenian international has kept seven clean sheets for Inter Milan in the ongoing campaign.

