Man Utd could sell trio to fund Griezmann transfer

Manchester United could offload senior trio Wayne Rooney , Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini in order to sanction a deal for Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

Griezmann, 25, was recently reported to have agreed personal terms with United before the club themselves ruled out the speculation.



According to The Express, Jose Mourinho still maintains an interest in the France international, but the club will have to offload first before thinking of spending big on the attacker.



Griezmann currently has a £86m release clause in his contract, and this could see United cash in on the likes of Wayne Rooney, Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini to free up finances.



Both Rooney and Young are said to be on the radar of several Chinese clubs whilst Fellaini could also attract his suitors with his contract due to expire in 18 months.



Meanwhile, United are also being linked with an audacious swoop for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, should they fail to sign Griezmann for some reason.

