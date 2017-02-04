Mourinho to sell Anthony Martial?

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could reportedly permit the sale of Anthony Martial in the summer. The France international has struggled to cement a regular role this season

Martial, 21, was a huge success in his debut campaign last term where he netted 17 goals under the guidance of Louis van Gaal.



However, with Mourinho at the helm, Martial has not enjoyed a similar performance with his average work rate causing him to be dropped from the squad on occasions.



According to The Independent, the Special One will seek to offload the Frenchman in the summer as he bids to bring his fellow compatriot Antoine Griezmann to Old Trafford.



The Atletico Madrid forward currently has a £86m release clause in his contract, and the Red Devils will have to make him the second most expensive signing in world football in order to attain his services.



Manchester United are also considering offloading Wayne Rooney, Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini as they seek to recoup as much as possible from their sales.

