Chelsea near agreement for Bundesliga midfielder

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has hinted that he is close to wrapping up a summer move to Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League leaders have been negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen for the attacker since December, and it appears they may have reached a breakthrough.



"God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season," he told Fanatik.



Calhanoglu will play no part for Bayer for the rest of the campaign after he received a four-month ban for breaching a contract with a Turkish club.



Trabzonspor had initially agreed to sign Calhanoglu from Karlsruhe in the summer of 2011 before the Turk snubbed their interest to extend his stay with the German side.



Since then, the case has been up to the Court of Arbitration of Sport who have ordered Calhanoglu to repay the €100,000 sum received whilst also serving a four-match ban instead of the initial €1m compensation demanded by the Super Lig outfit.

