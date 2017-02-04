Man Utd favourites to sign Lazio ace

Manchester United are reportedly leading the likes of Chelsea and Inter Milan in the pursuit of Stefan di Vrij. The Dutch footballer has been impressive for Lazio this season following a long injury layoff.

The Holland international was a transfer target for United in January 2015 but unfortunately, a deal could not be materialized.



According to The Mirror, the Red Devils are in pole position to sign the £30m rated ace after they reached a verbal agreement with the central defender.



Benfica's Victor Lindelof has been the top option for the Mancunian giants over the past month, but it now appears that they have shifted their attention to one of their former targets.



De Vrij is currently reluctant to extend his stay at Lazio beyond 2018, and this will probably urge the club to cash in on his services in the summer.

