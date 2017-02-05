Chelsea could move for this player if Costa departs

Premier League leaders Chelsea are weighing up a club-record offer for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in the summer. The move is likely to be dependent on Diego Costa 's future at Stamford Bridge.





Aguero has recently found himself on the substitutes' bench with manager Pe Guardiola opted to play Gabriel Jesus in the centre-forward position.



In spite of that, Guardiola insists that Aguero is the 'most important player' at City given the success he has brought to the club over the years.



Real Madrid have been recently linked with a big-money move for the Argentina international, and according to The Mirror, the Blues could well join the chase for the £75m-rated footballer amid concerns over the future of Costa.



Costa has been constantly linked with a move to China, and it is predicted that he will eventually accept the astronomical wages on offer in the Far East.



Aguero, who is contracted to Manchester City until 2020, has netted 18 goals in all competitions this season.

