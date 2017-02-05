Frustrated Arsenal star could replace Griezmann at Atletico

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has identified Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez as the perfect player to replace Antoine Griezmann in the summer.





The Chile international has expressed no interest in extending his contract despite being in the final 18 months of his contract.



According to The Mirror, the La Liga outfit could step up their pursuit for Alexis in the coming months with the club more than likely to lose Griezmann to Manchester United next season.



The Red Devils have been in constant discussions with the Capital outfit for Griezmann, and Atleti will give in their player, should his £86.4m release clause be triggered.



On the other hand, Alexis could be available for just two-thirds of the sum, and this will ease the Spanish club's bid to pursue the former Barcelona man.



Alexis has contributed 17 goals and 13 assists in his 31 appearances for Arsenal this campaign.

