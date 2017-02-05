Patrice Evra admits Man Utd return was close

Former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra has admitted that he was close to a winter return to Old Trafford. The France international eventually opted to join Marseille on a free after he was denied from making his comeback.





Evra, 35, had been heavily linked with a return to United last month after it became evident that he was surplus to requirements at Juventus.



While speaking to Sky Italia, the France international admitted that he was edging towards a move back to Manchester before someone within the club blocked his imminent transfer.



"I was very close to a return to Manchester United." he told the source. "I also spoke with Mourinho but there was a person, whose name I will not say, who probably did not like the idea of my return,"



Jose Mourinho was initially said to be open to a coaching role for Evra, but it now appears that the veteran could have returned to Manchester United as a player, had things gone his way.

