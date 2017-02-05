Cesc Fabregas hints he could move to China

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has refused to rule out a move to the Chinese Super League in the future.

The Spain international had been linked with a potential switch to AC Milan in the New Year but the Blues were keen to keep hold of their star for the season.



With just four league starts to his name this term, Fabregas hints that he could leave Stamford Bridge with the possibility of playing in the MLS or the Chinese Super League.



"You never know," he was quoted as saying in a YouTube interview while being asked about the prospect of playing in China.



"Once I don't think I can play in Europe, my plan at the moment is to go to the United States. But you never know."



Fabregas, for now, is keen on prolonging his career in Europe, and there is still time before he starts mulling over a big-money move to the Far East.



The World Cup winner was on the scoresheet yesterday as Chelsea earned a convincing 3-1 league win over former club Arsenal.

