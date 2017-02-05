Michael Carrick to join Arsenal?

Arsenal are reportedly back in the hunt to sign Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in the summer.





The former England international was due to leave Old Trafford prior to the start of the season before Jose Mourinho rewarded him with a one-year extension.



Since then, the veteran has found himself in the mix for the starting lineup, but it appears that he may not earn another renewal at the club.



According to The Mirror, the former Spurs man is unlikely to be rewarded with a new contract with Mourinho deeming the player too old for his side.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had sought to sign the midfield anchorman during the previous transfer window, and he may once again revive his interest in the 35-year-old if he remains in charge over the summer.



Manchester United will seek to close the gap on the top-four to just a solitary point when they take on champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

