Benfica name their price for Man Utd target

Manchester United will have to cough up a £50m sum if they are to sign Benfica's Victor Lindelof in the summer.

The Sweden international has been on the Red Devils' radar since the start of the December with reports previously suggesting that he could join the Old Trafford outfit in the New Year.



According to The Express, the Primeira Liga giants are playing hardball in negotiations after they snubbed an initial £34m package from United for the 22-year-old.



Benfica currently owe about 10 percent of the player's sell-on fee to former side Vasteras, and this has urged them to prolong discussions until their £50m valuation is met.



Premier League leaders Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the versatile defender, and this will surely ignite more speculation in the coming months.



Lindelof is adept at playing at either centre-back or right-back, and this will provide more options to any side he joins in the future.

