Inter Milan want Antonio Conte at San Siro

Inter Milan's owners are prepared to lure manager Antonio Conte back to the Serie A at the end of the season. The Nerazzurri will table wages of around £13m-a-year in order to recruit the Italian.

Conte has been simply sublime with his tactics this season and looks set to guide Chelsea to the title in his first domestic campaign outside of his nation.



According to Tuttosport, the San Siro outfit are keen to bring the 47-year-old back to Italy with the promise of a £350m kitty alongside a £13m annual package.



The former Italy boss won three domestic titles in consecutive seasons with Juventus (2011-14), and the Nerazzurri are hoping to go on a similar run under Conte starting from next term.



Inter Milan have managed to overcome a poor start to the campaign to find themselves in a position of challenging the likes of Roma and Napoli for a Champions League place.



Stefano Pioli's side are currently fourth in the league standings with 42 points, just five adrift of third-placed Roma.

