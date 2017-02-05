Liverpool And Chelsea Set To Battle It Out Over Keeper

Liverpool and Chelsea have both identified Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic as a summer transfer target, as they look to strengthen for the 2017/18 season.

Handanovic is contracted to the San Siro side until 2019, after a £13 million move from fellow Serie A side Udinese in 2012.



The 32 year old, who stands at 6'3" tall, has been a regular in the Inter side this season, making 22 league appearances, keeping 7 clean sheets in that time. The Slovenian international has bags of experience, having made 81 appearances for his country.



Chelsea have looked solid all over the field this season, with their current form looking like they will end up running away with the Premier League, however they may need to look for a new number one when the transfer window opens. This is because current number one Thibaut Courtois' future at the club looks uncertain, with Spanish giants Real Madrid reportedly interested in the Belgian stopper.



Liverpool may also be on the lookout for a new number one, as it is an area that will need to improve in, after a fantastic start to the season has taken a turn for the worse of late. Simon Mignolet has had doubters for a while now over his ability to be a first choice goalkeeper, and summer signing Loris Karius has also failed to cement his position as first choice.



As we reach the business end of the season, there is certain to be many more twists and turns yet to come, before managers begin their task of rebuilding for the next season.

