Summer move for Aguero?

Sergio Aguero 's Manchester City future has been a very hot topic of late. This is due to the Argentine being left out of the starting 11 for the previous two games.

Yesterday he was named on the bench against Swansea. In the end City won the game 2-1 thanks to two goals from young Brazilian talent Gabriel Jesus.



Jesus has recently signed for City for a fee of £27 million. The young star has had a good first few week with the blues netting 3 times in 3 appearances.



Aguero did eventually come on but it was clear to see that Pep prefers the young Brazilian forward to Aguero. Things can change quickly and a summer move is not impossible, especially if Aguero does not see much playing time in weeks to come.



Inter Milan are rumoured to be keen on the Striker and may make a move if the Argentine wants a way out of the Etihad.



Pep has a big decision to make for City's next game against Bournemouth.

