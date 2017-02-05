Martial on his way to PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to step up their pursuit of Anthony Martial in the summer. The France international has had a strained relationship with Manchester United in recent months.





The 21-year-old has been far from his best this season, and this has forced Jose Mourinho to keep him on the substitutes' bench.



According to The Mirror, the attacker feels he is being made the scapegoat for United's average season, and this could see him move away from Old Trafford in the summer.



Manchester United had recruited Martial from AS Monaco for a package in excess of £58m, and they are likely to demand a hefty sum if they are to let go of their asset in the future.



Paris Saint-Germain had expressed interest in Martial prior to his move to Manchester in 2015, and they are, for now, the favourites to sign the player in the next transfer window.



Martial has made just nine league starts this season with Zlatan Ibrahimovic making the centre-forward position his own under Mourinho.

