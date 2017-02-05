Douglas Costa open to EPL move

Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa has hinted that he would be open to a Premier League challenge as he is not entirely content at the Allianz Arena.

The Brazil international joined the Bavarian giants from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2015 and was part of the side that won a domestic double last season.



However, with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm this term, the attacker has been restricted to just eight league starts, and this has urged him to consider a potential move elsewhere in the summer.



While there have been multiple offers from the Chinese Super League, Costa insists that a switch to England would be at the top of his wishlist.



"When the season is over, we will sit down and analyse everything," he told German publication Bild. "We've got a few million-strong offers from China and also from big clubs from Europe



"I don't completely feel happy here, but we will soon find a solution. England is one of the biggest leagues in the world – fantastic."



Costa, who is contracted to Bayern Munich until 2020, is currently valued at around £25m.

