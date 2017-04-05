Eye Football

Midweek Premier League Roundup


April 5, 2017 22:55 GMT (UK), by

Two goals from Hazard were enough to see off Manchester City

As the business end of Â the season arrives for teams at the top and bottom end of the Premier League, all twenty teams were in action over the course of the last two nights. Chelsea looked to maintain their lead at the top of the table, whilst the teams at the bottom continued their battle for survival.

Tuesday night saw Manchester United and Everton draw 1-1 at Old Trafford, with the home team rescuing a point, thanks to a last minute Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty. Leicester City continued their dramatic improvement under Craig Shakespeare, beating Sunderland 2-0, pushing the Premier League's bottom club even closer to relegation. Burnley took a big step towards safety by beating Stoke City 1-0 at Turf Moor, continuing their great home form. Finally, Watford beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 to keep their place in the top half of the table.

Goals were aplenty in Wednesday's fixtures, with twenty four goals across the six fixtures. The big clash was between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. A close encounter was decided by a Eden Hazard tap in after his penalty was saved, giving a final score of 2-1 to the league's leaders. Tottenham assured that the gap at the top didn't get any bigger, coming from behind to beat Swansea City 3-1. Liverpool looked like they had ground out a victory at home to Bournemouth, before Josh King equalised with three minutes left to make the score 2-2. A strong second half performance saw Arsenal overcome their critics to beat West Ham 3-0 at the Emirates, which will not reduce the pressure on Slaven Bilic. In form Crystal Palace took the lead at Southampton, before the home team scored two late goals, to add to Nathan Redmond's equaliser. In a relegation six pointer, Hull City beat Middlesbrough 4-2 to move out of the relegation zone, and leave the visitors seven points from safety.Â 

