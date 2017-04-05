Marseille want to sign Arsenal pair

French Ligue 1 club Marseille are preparing a big money spending spree this summer, which may include two French internationals who are first team regulars for Premier League team Arsenal.





The Sun reports that Marseille's American owner is keen to add to the deals that he completed in the January window, which saw Dimitri Payet return to the club, alongside the arrival of Patrice Evra from Juventus.



French outlet L'Equipe suggests that Marseille see Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny as two of their main targets for the summer, as they look to take the pair back to their native country.



Another Frenchman applying his trade in North London is Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko. Things haven't gone well for him since his move from Newcastle United and Marseille are rumoured to be ready to give him a fresh start.



Marseille's number one priority is said to be a goalscorer, as they look to compete for the Ligue 1 title next season. If a deal for Olivier Giroud cannot be completed, alternatives may include Edin Dzeko and Mario Mandzukic.









