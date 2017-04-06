PSG step up interest in Arsenal star amid Man Utd, Chelsea interest

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly step up their pursuit of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez amid interest from both Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Chile international has been reluctant to extend his contractual terms beyond the end of next season, and this has heightened speculation over his future.



According to The Telegraph, Les Parisiens have been made aware of the impending interest from both United and Chelsea, and they are now prepared to make their move for the attacker.



League leaders Chelsea are rumoured to be preparing a £50m raid for the South American footballer while United boss Jose Mourinho is understood to have held secret talks with the 28-year-old over a summer deal.



Nevertheless, Arsenal are understood to favour the player's exit to a foreign club, and this could enhance Paris Saint-Germain's chances of landing the forward in the coming transfer window.



Sanchez has contributed 18 goals and nine assists for Arsenal, who are placed fifth in the Premier League table - four points adrift of a Champions League qualification spot.

