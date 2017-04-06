Man City boss wants another Barcelona goalkeeper

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will reportedly raid former club Barcelona in the summer as he seeks to lure goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to the club.





The Citizens manager is currently assessing his transfer options for the summer following a disappointing season which sees his side far off from the Premier League title.



Both Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero have failed to impress in the number one role this season, and Guardiola is prepared move for a new shot-stopper in the coming transfer window.



On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart is regarded as the fans' favourite to regain his spot next season, but Pep remains reluctant to offer the Englishman a route back to his squad.



According to The Sun, Barca's Ter Stegen has emerged as the latest target for the Citizens after having impressed by the player in his first season as the first choice keeper.



Ter Stegen, 24, has plenty of years left in him in the Barcelona shirt, and Manchester City will have to pay out a massive sum in order to prise away the player from Camp Nou in the summer.

