Tottenham join chase for Bundesliga midfielder
Title-chasers Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to express an interest in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita during the off-season
The Guinea international joined Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2016 and has since turned out to be one of the star performers for the Bundesliga newcomers.
A report from The Mirror claims that Spurs have been impressed by the player's showing for the German club, who are on course to clinch a Champions League place for next season.
Mauricio Pochettino has looked to bring in young prospects who are prepared to develop their skills at the biggest stage, and it appears that Keita is the next on their radar as they look to progress further in Europe next season.
Spurs are not alone in the pursuit of the midfield anchorman with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich all having monitored the player during the ongoing campaign.
Keita has been compared with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante this season owing to his tireless work rate on the player field for his current club.
