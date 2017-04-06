Chelsea looking to sign Real Madrid star

Premier League leaders Chelsea are prepared to lodge an attempt to sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco during the summer transfer window.





The Spain international has been restricted to regular playing time over the past 18 months, and this has brought uncertainty over his future with his contract due to expire in 15 months' time.



Spanish rivals Barcelona are understood to be a potential destination for the former Malaga man in the summer, but according to The Sun, Antonio Conte is keen to bring the playmaker to west London.



Isco, who is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, has been identified as a suitable option to bolster the Blues' ranks as they prepare to face Europe's elite in the Champions League next term.



The 24-year-old has previously iterated that he is content with his contract situation, but a move could still be on the cards this summer, should he aim to maintain his Spain spot ahead of next year's World Cup.



Isco has appeared in nearly 185 games for the European champions since arriving from Malaga in the summer of 2013.

