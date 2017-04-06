Arsenal to go head-to-head with Atletico for in-form striker

Arsenal will reportedly do battle with Atletico Madrid in the pursuit of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette in the summer.

The France international has netted an impressive tally of 23 goals in the French Ligue 1 this term, but despite this, Les Gones are far off from the Champions League places.



According to The Mirror, the French club are fearful over the departure of their striker with both the Gunners and Atleti keen on his services.



The Gunners have finished in the top-four in each of their last 20 seasons under Arsene Wenger, and the failure to do so this term could affect their chances of landing the marksman.



On the other hand, Atleti are on course to attain a Champions League place this term, and this could see them move in for Lacazette, should their transfer embargo be lifted in the summer.



Lyon currently value Lacazette at around £30m, and any deal for Arsenal could be dependent on whether Wenger remains at the helm next season.

