Dutch star close to securing Man United transfer

Holland international Daley Blind could be heading through the Old Trafford exit door when the season comes to a close.





The Dutch defender has just 15 months left on his present deal, and talks over an extension at United are yet to progress.



According to The Mirror, former club Ajax are looking into the player's situation, and could lodge an offer, should they receive the green signal from the Mancunian giants.



Blind had been a regular fixture during Louis van Gaal's reign in Manchester where he was deployed in the centre-back and left-back positions.



However, under Jose Mourinho, he has been restricted to an occasional left-back role with the likes of Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young and Luke Shaw sharing the duties.



Blind made a name for himself during his time inĀ Amsterdam where his performances earned him international recognition, and it would not be a surprise if he decides to return home in the summer.

