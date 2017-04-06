Jose Mourinho eyes ambitious move for Bayern striker

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly weighing up a shock move for Bayern Munich 's Robert Lewandowski amid the uncertainty over the contract status of Zlatan Ibrahimovic .

The big Swede joined the Red Devils on a Bosman from Paris Saint-Germain in the summerÂ and has since managed an excellent tally of 27 goals across all competitions.



Ibrahimovic has remained mum over his future despite approaching the final months of his one-year contract, and it is said that he could turn a further extension in order to pursue a fresh challenge in the MLS.



LA Galaxy are deemed to have finalized personal terms with the former Sweden international, who is said to want Champions League football at the least to stay put in Manchester.



According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, United could lodge a surprise attempt to sign Lewandowski in the summer as they seek to add a world-class striker to their ranks.



Mourinho has seen his side drop valuable points through draws at home, and he is keen to rectify the situation ahead of the new campaign.



Lewandowski has amassed over 100 goals in his three spell at the Bavarian giants, and a deal looks highly improbable in the summer with the striker having recently inked a new long-term deal with the club.



Manchester United are currently placed sixth in the Premier League standings, four points adrift of arch-rivals Manchester City, who occupy the final Champions League spot.



They still have the opportunity of lifting the Europa League crown which guarantees them qualification to next season's Champions League.

