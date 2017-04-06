Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham to battle for Inter Milan midfielder

Teams are doing everything that they can to get the upper hand on their rivals ahead of the summer transfer window, as managers look to strengthen their squads and get the best value for money. Three Premier League teams are reported to be chasing a twenty four year old French international who is currently playing in Italy.

Geoffrey Kondogbia established himself as a bright talent in 2012 for La Liga team Sevilla. After just a season with the Spanish club, Kondogbia moved back to France, signing for Ligue 1 side Monaco. Some more impressive performances meant that two years later, the midfielder was on the move again, this time to Inter Milan, for a fee in the region of £35 million. Unfortunately, things have not gone to plan for Kondogbia in Italy, making just forty six starts for the Milan giants in his two years there. Despite his difficulties in making the progress that was expected of him, interest in his services remains high.



Italian news outlet Calciomercato report that Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool are all lining up offers for the powerful central midfielder, who at six foot two inches, has a powerful stature that would help with the physicality of the Premier League. With all three teams showing strong interest and all planning to be pushing for the title next season, it could come down to who makes the most lucrative offer.









