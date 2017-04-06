Real Madrid attacker wants Man Utd transfer

Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez is prepared to snub advances from the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea to link up with Jose Mourinho in the summer.

The Colombia international has had limited playing time with Los Blancos this seasonÂ although he did score in his side's 4-2 win over Leganes in La Liga on Wednesday night.



The 25-year-old was visibly upset after he was taken off in the second period, and it is believed that he will look for a fresh challenge elsewhere in the summer.



Premier League leaders Chelsea alongside Bayern have been credited with an interest in the attacker in recent weeks, but according to Don Balon, Rodriguez would rather push for a move to Old Trafford after receiving assurances of regular first-team action under Jose Mourinho.



The former AS Monaco ace has started just eight of Real Madrid's 29 league outings this term with manager Zinedine Zidane prepared to rotate his options when required.

