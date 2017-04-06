Lingard signs new United contract

Jesse Lingard is just one of a long list of players who have worked their way through the Manchester United academy over the years, making it difficult for manager Jose Mourinho not to pick him this season. Now the club have moved to make sure that they keep the England winger at Old Trafford.





After several loan spells in the Championship, Jesse Lingard established himself in the Manchester United first team last season, under the management of Louis Van Gaal. including scoring the winning goal in the 2016 FA Cup final. Despite the change of management, Lingard has continued to show improvement and maintained his position in the first team.



With just over year left on his current contract, Lingard has now agreed to sign a new deal with the Manchester club, which will keep him with the Red Devils for an additional four years. Sky Sports understands that his wages which increase massively to a figure near £100,000 per week.



Lingard left no doubt about where he wants to be playing, telling reporters "I enjoy playing at Man United and my heart is at Man United." With Jose Mourinho rumoured to be set to spend huge amounts of money in the summer, Lingard will have to assure that his improvements continue in order to keep his place in the side.





