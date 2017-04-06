Romelu Lukaku to rejoin Chelsea?

Premier League leaders Chelsea are reportedly close to wrapping up a deal to re-sign striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

The Belgian international, who is the Premier League's top scorer with 21 goals, has repeatedly iterated his desire to leave for a bigger club capable of lifting major silverware.



Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have been touted as potential destinations for the marksman in recent weeks, but according to Sky Sports News, a return to Stamford Bridge is near completion.



Lukaku joined the Blues from Belgian club Anderlecht in the summer of 2011 but failed to make himself a regular in the first-team squad.



Following loan spells with West Bromwich Albion and Everton themselves, Lukaku made the permanent move to Goodison Park for a £28m sum in 2014.



The 23-year-old has since transformed into one of the Premier League's deadliest strikers, and it is suggested that he could on his way back to west London with Antonio Conte willing to sanction a club-record £70m bid for his services.



Lukaku recently became the first Everton player to net 20 goals in a single season for the club in the Premier League era.

