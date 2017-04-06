Arsenal quoted asking price for German midfielder

Premier League giants Arsenal could be in the running to sign midfielder Leon Goretzka in the summer after Schalke 04 placed a £21m price tag on his head.

The 22-year-old has earned plaudits for his impressive performances this season, and this has in hand seen him earn a recall in Joachim Loew's side.



Goretzka currently has a contract with the Royal Blues until June 2018, and the club could be urged to sell him in the summer, should he continue to play hardball over negotiations, Bild claims.



Arsenal are expected to move in for a potential recruit in the centre of the park, and Goretzka could be the perfect fit, with the club in the hunt for a potential bargain.



Schalke will demand a minimum sum of around £21m for the central midfielder, who is also a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus.



The three-time Germany international has made over 100 top-flight appearances for Schalke since making his debut during the 2013-14 season.

