Sanchez prepared to stay at Arsenal?

After prolonged speculation that Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez is set to leave the Emirates this summer, with some of Europe's biggest clubs showing interest in signing him, it has appeared that it is a matter of when and who for Sanchez will leave, not if. However, there are suggestions today that the Chilean may be willing to give Arsenal one more season.

The Mirror today reports that Sanchez is currently happy at Arsenal, with his recent frustrations coming at a lack of progress within the club, not life at the club itself. With just over a year remaining on his current contract, twenty eight year old Sanchez is willing to give Arsenal a chance to show their ambition and intent during the next transfer by investing on a string of new additions to the squad, suggesting that they are ready to launch a title bid next season.



It is understood that Sanchez will not sign a new contract with the Gunners, despite being offered a reported £250,000 a week. If Sanchez is not satisfied that a sufficient improvement has been made during the transfer window, he will still have the option to leave next summer.



If Arsenal are not willing to make a big move in the transfer window to see their fortunes change, they might be better off selling Sanchez whilst they can still receive a reasonable fee for him. If they allow their top scorer's contract to expire, they risk losing him to a Premier League rival, such as Chelsea who are currently interested, on a free transfer.





