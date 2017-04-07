Leicester midfielder will push for Man United transfer

Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi will push for a move away from the King Power Stadium, should Manchester United come knocking for his services in the summer.





The Nigeria international has quickly integrated into the Foxes setup since his move from Genk in the winter, and he is now widely regarded as one of the promising talents with the Premier League holders.



Ndidi netted a stunning piledriver from just outside the box during the Foxes' 2-0 over Stoke City, and his stock appears to have risen since then with comparison with former Foxes star N'Golo Kante.



The former Genk lad snubbed an approach from Arsenal for a move to East Midlands, but his agent feels the midfielder will not turn down a similar offer in the summer, The Express reports.



Manchester United are understood to be looking for the perfect replacement for the ageing Michael Carrick, and Ndidi could be the subject of transfer interest when the transfer window reopens in July.

