Chelsea receive huge boost in winger pursuit

Premier League leaders Chelsea could get a clear route to Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi during the summer transfer window.





The Italian club are reluctant to sell to a direct league rival with Juventus in particular keen on pursuing a summer deal for the attacker.



According to Calciomercato, La Viola have left the door open for the Blues to sign the player after they made it aware that the player won't leave for Turin in the summer.



Bernardeschi, who can play anywhere in the midfield, earned his first cap for Italy under Antonio Conte last year, and the manager will seek to utilise his good relationship in order to lure him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.



In spite of this, the Blues will have to spend a hefty sum on the player with La Viola holding out for a £40m fee for his potential sale this summer.



Chelsea are currently topping the Premier League standings with 72 points, seven ahead of close rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

