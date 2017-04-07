Leicester star to stay put amid Arsenal, Man Utd interest

Leicester City will reportedly block the exit of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the summer as he has no buy-out clause in his present contract.

The Denmark international has earned plaudits for his performances despite the Foxes stuttering during the first-half of the season.



Schmeichel has emerged as a potential target for the likes of Arsenal, and Manchester United over the past month, but according to The Mirror, the 30-year-old has been told that he will be needed at the King Power Stadium next season.



The former Manchester City graduate showed his commitment towards the Foxes by penning a fresh four-year deal last summer, and this puts the club at a significant advantage ahead of the summer transfer window.



Leicester City are currently closing in on the top half of the Premier League following a run of five wins under new boss Craig Shakespeare.



The club also have the chance to make progress in the Champions League, should they manage to earn a surprise result against Atletico Madrid in the two-legged quarter-final tie.

