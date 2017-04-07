PSG respond to Arsene Wenger link

Paris Saint-Germain director of football Patrick Kluivert has dismissed suggestions that his side could employ Arsene Wenger as the new head coach in the summer.

The French manager has been linked with a potential move to Parc des Princes in recent weeks with his existing deal at Arsenal due to expire during the off-season.



While speaking to France 3, Kluivert insisted that the Wenger talk is pure speculation, and there is zero percent chance of recruiting the 67-year-old in place of Unai Emery.



He told France 3: "Wenger at PSG? This is false. Not true. There is a zero percent chance that this will happen."



Wenger is said to have verbally agreed on a two-year deal at the Emirates, and it looks more and more that he will stay with former admirers Paris Saint-Germain not in the hunt for his services.



Arsenal are currently just four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand, and there is every possibility that they could finish in the Champions League places at the end of the season.

