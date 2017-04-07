Antonio Conte is happy at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has told reporters that he is happy at Stamford Bridge and is not looking to leave at the end of the season, putting an end to speculation linking him with a move to Serie A club Inter Milan.





Conte has been linked with a move to the Italian giants recently, fuelled by rumours that he is feeling homesick in London and has questioned owner Roman Abramovich's ambition in regards to the amount he is willing to invest in the summer.



The Italian has been speaking ahead of his team's trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, denying links with a move away when questioned about the subject. "I worked in Italy. They want to come back for me in Italy. It's normal. I have two more years of contract with Chelsea. I'm very happy to stay."



This will come as great news for Chelsea fans, who have witnessed Conte turn around a team that struggled in the Premier League last season to leading the way from the beginning this. Their next hope will be to secure the future of star player Eden Hazard at the club, who has been linked with a big money summer move to Real Madrid.





