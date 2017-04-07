Liverpool star out for the season

Liverpool have been dealt bad news in their push for a top four Premier League finish today, as manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that striker Sadio Mane will miss the remainder of the season.

Twenty four year old Mane joined Liverpool last summer from fellow Premier League club Southampton, for a fee on £34 million. A few eyebrows were raised at the fee at the time, but Mane's performances have shown since that it was money well spent. He has scored thirteen goals in his debut season for the Anfield club, whilst his pace and movement constantly cause defenders problems.



The Senegalese striker scored the opening goal in the Merseyside derby last Saturday, before having to go off injured. There has been doubts ever since about whether we will see Mane on the pitch again this season, but Jurgen Klopp today said it is "pretty much impossible for him to play again this season."



Liverpool will now have to replace their leading scorer for the final month of the season, with Divock Origi the man who appears to be Klopp's choice of replacement, ahead of Daniel Sturridge.









