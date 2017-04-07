Man Utd ready £51m bid for Serie A winger

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to sanction a £51m move for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic in the summer.





The Croatia international has been in impressive touch for the Serie A outfit this campaign netting nine goals and six assists in the domestic campaign.



As a result, he has been associated with a whole host of clubs including Chelsea and Liverpool, who are said to have monitored the attacker on numerous occasions.



Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Red Devils will seek to beat their domestic rivals to the player with Jose Mourinho desperate to add the 28-year-old to his ranks.



Mourinho had been previously deemed to have held negotiations with Perisic's agent during Croatia's friendly against Ukraine during the international break.



But this was ruled out quickly by the United boss who insisted that the visit was purely to catch up with former Real Madrid sporting director Predrag Mijatovic.



Manchester United are currently placed sixth in the Premier League standings following successive draws against West Bromwich Albion and Everton, which sees them four points adrift of the Champions League places.

