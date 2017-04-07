Jose Mourinho makes Adnan Januzaj decision

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he has decided on the position of winger Adnan Januzaj once he returns from his loan spell at Sunderland in the summer.

The Belgium international enjoyed his breakthrough spell under David Moyes at Old Trafford during the 2013-14 campaign after which he fell out-of-favour with the Red Devils.



Januzaj linked up with Moyes' Sunderland on a season-long loan last summer and has since failed to make a decisive impact which could save the side from potential Premier League relegation.



The 22-year-old will be ineligible to face his parent club over the weekend, and when Mourinho was questioned on the player's future, Mourinho refused to reveal his fate.



"Yes. I have decided. (Can I say what it is?) Not to you." he told reporters ahead of this weekend's trip to the Stadium of Light.



Januzaj has failed to find the scoresheet for bottom side Sunderland despite appearing in 21 league outings during the current campaign.

