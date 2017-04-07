Wilfred Ndidi refutes Man United claims

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has insisted that he is 200 percent committed to the Premier League holders amid talks of a potential switch to Manchester United.

The 20-year-old joined the Foxes from Belgian side Genk in January, and has since put up a string of impressive performances, which have attracted interest from both Arsenal and Manchester United.



A report from The Express recently quoted Hakeem Bello - deemed to be Ndidi's agent, claiming that the 20-year-old could push for a summer exit, should United come knocking for his services.



However, Ndidi has poured cold water to the ongoing speculation via Twitter by revealing that he has no contact with the representative mentioned.



"Please be informed this information is not true. I'm 200 percent with Leicester and I don't know this person called Hakeem Bello." he wrote on his official Twitter account.



The Nigeria international has already earned 10 league appearances for the Foxes this term scoring a single goal in the process.

