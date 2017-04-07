EPL trio lose out on Roma defender

Inter Milan have reportedly beaten the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in the pursuit to sign Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas .





The Greece international linked up with the Giallorossi from Olympiacos in the summer of 2014 and has since made himself a wholesale name in the Italian first division.



Manolas was declined a move to English giants Arsenal during the previous summer transfer window, and it had been predicted that the Gunners alongside others including Chelsea and United could compete for his signature in the off-season.



However, a report from The ESPN suggests that the Nerazzurri have won the chase to sign the highly-rated defender after they settled on a £36.9m sum for the player's switch to San Siro.



Manolas' still has two years left on his existing deal, but it is his reluctance to pen a fresh contract which has urged Roma to part ways with his services in the summer.



The 25-year-old has appeared in 35 outings for the Capital outfit, who are currently a close second to Juventus in the race for the Serie A title.

